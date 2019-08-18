Video: Floyd Mayweather Reveals Potential Manny Pacquiao Rematch in Saudi Arabia

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistAugust 18, 2019

FILE - This May 2, 2015 file photo shows Manny Pacquiao from the Philippines, left, and Floyd Mayweather Jr., embracing in the ring at the finish of their welterweight title fight in Las Vegas. A federal judge Friday, Aug. 25, 2017 dismissed class-action lawsuits by disgruntled boxing fans around the country who complained they didn't get their pay-per-view money's worth in the fight. The judge said that he felt sympathy for fans who felt deceived that Pacquiao's camp failed to disclose he had a shoulder injury until about three hours before the fight. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken,File)
Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

Floyd Mayweather Jr. may be putting his 50-0 record and bragging rights in his rivalry with Manny Pacquiao on the line.

Michael Benson of TalkSport shared a video in which Money said he is traveling to Saudi Arabia to discuss a possible rematch with the fighter he defeated in a highly anticipated 2015 showdown:

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Tyson Fury Warns: If Yarde Can't Beat Kovalev, His Career is Over!

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Tyson Fury Warns: If Yarde Can't Beat Kovalev, His Career is Over!

    BoxingScene.com
    via BoxingScene.com

    Tyson Fury: We Offered Fight To Miller, Pulev, Povetkin, Bryan!

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Tyson Fury: We Offered Fight To Miller, Pulev, Povetkin, Bryan!

    BoxingScene.com
    via BoxingScene.com

    Anthony Joshua Trashes Lennox Lewis In Interview

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Anthony Joshua Trashes Lennox Lewis In Interview

    BoxingInsider.com
    via BoxingInsider.com

    Boxing TV schedule for Aug. 22-24

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Boxing TV schedule for Aug. 22-24

    Bad Left Hook
    via Bad Left Hook