Video: Floyd Mayweather Reveals Potential Manny Pacquiao Rematch in Saudi Arabia

Video: Floyd Mayweather Reveals Potential Manny Pacquiao Rematch in Saudi ArabiaAugust 18, 2019
Isaac Brekken/Associated Press
Floyd Mayweather Jr. may be putting his 50-0 record and bragging rights in his rivalry with Manny Pacquiao on the line.
Michael Benson of TalkSport shared a video in which Money said he is traveling to Saudi Arabia to discuss a possible rematch with the fighter he defeated in a highly anticipated 2015 showdown:
Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn
🤯🇸🇦 Floyd Mayweather declares he's travelling to Saudi Arabia to discuss a potential Manny Pacquiao rematch. https://t.co/Fdt3FZhdFv
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
