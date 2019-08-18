Video: Floyd Mayweather Reveals Potential Manny Pacquiao Rematch in Saudi Arabia

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

Floyd Mayweather Jr. may be putting his 50-0 record and bragging rights in his rivalry with Manny Pacquiao on the line.

Michael Benson of TalkSport shared a video in which Money said he is traveling to Saudi Arabia to discuss a possible rematch with the fighter he defeated in a highly anticipated 2015 showdown:

