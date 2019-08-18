BMW Championship 2019: Justin Thomas Cruises to Win Ahead of Patrick Cantlay

MEDINAH, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 18: Justin Thomas of the United States reacts to his par on the 12th hole during the final round of the BMW Championship at Medinah Country Club No. 3 on August 18, 2019 in Medinah, Illinois. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
After setting a course record in Round 3, Justin Thomas closed out the win at the BMW Championship with a 68 in his final round at Medinah Country Club. 

Saturday's heroics gave Thomas a six-stroke cushion going into Sunday, giving the American what he needed to cruise through Round 4 and finish 25 strokes under par for the tournament. He finished three shots ahead of Patrick Cantlay in second place while securing his first title of 2019.

The effort was also enough to put him into first place in the FedEx Cup standings heading into next week's Tour Championship, where he will start 10 strokes under par.

        

