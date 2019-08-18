Barack Obama's High School Basketball Jersey Sells for $120K at Auction

Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

The jersey that former President Barack Obama is believed to have worn during his high school basketball days at Punahou School in Honolulu sold at auction for $120,000, according to the Associated Press.

The buyer chose to remain anonymous.

According to that report: "The jersey was offered by Peter Noble, who was three years behind Obama at Punahou School. Noble, now 55 and living in Seattle, said the jersey was destined for the trash when he picked it up. Years later he saw an old photo of Obama wearing a No. 23 jersey while at school."

Noble is donating a portion of the sales to Punahou School.

It isn't surprising that Obama's former jersey would fetch such a huge price—not only is it a piece of historical significance, but the former president can also hoop. Don't sleep on No. 44's jumper.