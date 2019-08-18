Errol Spence Wants to Fight Manny Pacquiao After Shawn Porter

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence is targeting a fight with Manny Pacquiao after his September 28 showdown with Shawn Porter.

He spoke to TMZ Sports about his plans after his upcoming bout:

He said, "I'm looking for Manny Pacquiao after this."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.