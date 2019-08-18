Errol Spence Wants to Fight Manny Pacquiao After Shawn Porter

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 18, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 13: Erroll Spence, Jr. looks on during a press conference at STAPLES Center Star Plaza to preview his upcoming Welterweight World Championship fight against Shawn Porter on August 13, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence is targeting a fight with Manny Pacquiao after his September 28 showdown with Shawn Porter.

He spoke to TMZ Sports about his plans after his upcoming bout:

He said, "I'm looking for Manny Pacquiao after this."

                     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Errol Spence: After Porter - I'll Be Looking For Manny Pacquiao!

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Errol Spence: After Porter - I'll Be Looking For Manny Pacquiao!

    BoxingScene.com
    via BoxingScene.com

    Ramon Alvarez Vows To Make History By Beating Erislandy Lara

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Ramon Alvarez Vows To Make History By Beating Erislandy Lara

    BoxingScene.com
    via BoxingScene.com

    Navarrete smashes De Vaca in three, Magdaleno wins

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Navarrete smashes De Vaca in three, Magdaleno wins

    Bad Left Hook
    via Bad Left Hook

    Artur Beterbiev vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk - Official For October 18

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Artur Beterbiev vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk - Official For October 18

    BoxingScene.com
    via BoxingScene.com