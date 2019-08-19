Photos: The Rock, Girlfriend Lauren Hashian Get Married in Hawaii

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The most electrifying man in all of entertainment is now married.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and longtime girlfriend and singer/songwriter/producer Lauren Hashian tied the knot in Hawaii on Sunday, and the professional wrestler-turned-actor released photos of the happy couple on Instagram (h/t ETimes):

Per Lisa Respers France of CNN.com, Johnson and Hashian are parents to two children: three-year-old Jasmine and one-year-old Tiana. Johnson is also the father of 18-year-old Simone from a previous marriage to Dany Garcia.

Eric Todisco of People reported that Johnson and Hashian met in 2006 on the set of Johnson's movie The Game Plan and starting dating in 2007.

They're officially married 12 years later, although Johnson told Entertainment Tonight in 2018 that he was referring to Hashian as his wife long before.

"I just refer to her as my wife all the time. So a lot of people are like, 'Oh, did you get married?'" he explained. "I'm like: 'No. Easy. Don't rush big daddy.'"

Per Jaclyn Hendricks of the New York Post, multiple celebrities congratulated the pair on Instagram, including actor Kevin Hart, actress Karen Gillan, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt.