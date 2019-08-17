BMW Championship 2019: Justin Thomas Surges into Lead with Course-Record 61

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Justin Thomas soared to the top of the leaderboard at the 2019 BMW Championship on Saturday and he did so in record-setting fashion.

Thomas fired off a course-record 61 in Saturday's third round, giving him a six-stroke lead over Tony Finau at the year's second FedEx Cup event. After playing the first two rounds at 10 under, Thomas began his round with five straight birdies and did not look back until he'd completed one of the best rounds of the 2019 PGA season.

None of Thomas' stats were particular outliers. He hit only 57.1 percent of his fairways and 14 of 18 fairways. The PGA's strokes gained metric only says he gained 1.74 strokes on the round, though he did knock down four birdie putts outside 10 feet.

Thomas' saving grace on the back nine were a pair of eagles set up by sensational approaches. He knocked down a three-foot tap-in after hitting a 259-yard approach near the pin on the par-five 10th, then holed out from 180 yards on No. 16.

