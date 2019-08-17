Report: Warriors' Stephen Curry Starting 1st-Ever Golf Team at Howard University

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 17, 2019

STATELINE, NEVADA - JULY 14: Steph Curry and father Dell Curry walk off of the 14th hole green during the final round of the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on July 14, 2019 in Stateline, Nevada. (Photo by Jonathan Devich/Getty Images)
Jonathan Devich/Getty Images

Stephen Curry has already taken his love of golf to television. Now he's doing the same at Howard University.

The Golden State Warriors star will reportedly launch the first golf program at Howard during a press conference Monday, per Casey Bannon of Golfers Journal.

It's unclear how much Curry is investing to start the program, and details regarding Howard's plans for where to host tournaments and matches are yet to be announced. Howard will be the 34th HBCU to have a golf team. There are currently 101 HBCUs in the United States.

Curry, an avid golfer, recently launched a mini-golf series on ABC, Holy Moley. The show features mini-golf stars playing head-to-head matchups on a supersized course. Curry is one of a number of producers on the show.

The two-time MVP consistently plays in celebrity golf tournaments and received an exemption to play in the 2017 Ellie Mae Classic on the Korn Ferry Tour. He missed the cut in the event but finished ahead of a number of other amateurs in the competition.

In June, Curry also launched his first golf capsule with Under Armour.   

