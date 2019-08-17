Little League World Series 2019: Saturday Schedule, TV Info, Bracket Predictions

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

After a jam-packed day of baseball on Friday, four teams will see their time at the Little League World Series (LLWS) come to an end on Saturday.

The eight teams that lost in the first two days of the tournament will play in the elimination bracket on Aug. 17 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The LLWS features a double-elimination format, meaning that the four teams that lose Saturday will have to head home with their two losses.

Saturday's winners will move on to the next round of the losers' bracket, and while they'll be at a disadvantage to the teams in the winners' bracket, their championship dreams are still alive.

Here's a look at the teams that will be playing in the first round of the elimination bracket, along with predictions for the games:

Saturday's Schedule

Australia vs. Latin America, 1 p.m. ET on ESPN

Great Lakes vs. New England, 3 p.m. ET on ABC

Canada vs. Europe-America, 6 p.m. ET on ESPN

Southwest vs. Northwest, 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Saturday Predictions (winners in bold)

Sydney, New South Wales vs. Maracaibo, Venezuela

Bowling Green, Kentucky vs. Barrington, Rhode Island

Vancouver, British Columbia vs. Bologna, Italy

River Ridge, Louisiana vs. Salem, Oregon

All these teams weren't able to secure wins in the first round, but they're hoping to find more success in the elimination bracket.

Both the Cronulla Little League team and the Cacique Mara Little League team were up against powerful competition in the opening round of play, as Chung Nam Little League and Pabao Little League easily beat them.

Australia wasn't even able to notch a single hit off Curacao, while Venezuela was able to put up a small fight against South Korea, scoring three runs off errors and two hits. Venezuela seems to have a better chance of coming away with a win on Saturday, as Australia is still reeling from being no-hit.

Both Bowling Green and Barrington didn't have much luck making contact, as Rhode Island was no-hit by Virginia and Kentucky managed just two hits off Minnesota.

Despite Bowling Green Eastern Little League's one run coming as a result of errors, they've had success at the plate previously, as they scored 15 runs in two different games in the regional tournament.

Kentucky has seen consistent success in youth baseball, with a team from the state making the LLWS in three of the past five years. It should find more success against Barrington Little League and come away with a win.

While both Italy and Canada were held scoreless by their opponents—Japan and Mexico, respectively—they were both able to knock two hits in the game.

Emilia Romagna Little League went 4-0 in regional play, outscoring opponents 27-7. The team is not new to the big stage, after having made appearance at the LLWS in 2008, 2016 and 2017. Coquitlam Little League went 7-1 in the regional tournament but was competing against fewer teams.

Look for Vancouver to beat out Bologna for the second international spot.

Eastbank Little League and Sprague Little League will fight for the last spot in the elimination bracket.

River Ridge Louisiana had nine hits to Wailuku Hawaii's eight; however, the team was plagued by an error, a hit batter and a passed ball in the first inning that left them playing catch-up and ultimately falling 5-2.

Errors hurt Salem, Oregon, too, but the team also walked seven during the course of the game.

Both teams have the ability to put the ball in play, but Louisiana's pitching may give it the edge to stay alive in the tournament.

Information courtesy of LLWS

