Preseason Week 2 Takeaways: Daniel Jones Seriously Pushing for Eli Manning's Job

Daniel Jones wasn't perfect in his second preseason action after a near-flawless performance last week against the New York Jets. Yet, this year's sixth overall pick continued to flash and show why the Giants should be excited about his potential after years of watching Eli Manning's mediocre play.

Head coach Pat Shurmur told reporters after Jones' initial performance to "slow your roll." It's hard not to see the obvious difference in the first-year quarterback's play compared to the 38-year-old Manning.

Manning's performance shouldn't be overlooked. The Giants' current starter completed all four of his passes, started the game with a 20-yard strike and led the team to an opening drive touchdown.

Whereas, rookies experience ups and downs. But Jones offset ball security issues against the Bears with outstanding throws.

Players and coaches tend to look at the negatives. Jones dropped a snap on his first drive and later had the ball stripped. The second turnover is more concerning because the rookie can improve by carrying the ball higher during his drop.

Jones clearly adds two different elements to the Giants offense, though.

First, he's a gifted deep passer. During Jones' first drive, the rookie completed a beautiful 40-yard pass to Cody Latimer over the shoulder of a trailing defensive back. On his final play of the contest, Jones threw a picture-perfect pylon ball to T.J. Jones for a 15-yard touchdown connection. The ball placement on both passes was exceptional.

Second, Jones is far more mobile in the pocket. The Giants first-team offensive line played well Friday, but Manning's statuesque movement skills should factor into the coaching staff's evaluation. As long as Jones protects the ball—which he didn't do Friday—his natural athleticism is a benefit.

The entire Giants organization must decide in the coming days whether they should seriously consider giving the ball to the rookie sooner rather than later.

"I hope Eli has a great year and Daniel never sees the field," own John Mara told reporters Tuesday. "That would be an ideal world where you would like to see that. Again, at the end of the day it's going to be the decision by the head coach [Pat Shurmur] as to when or if Daniel ends up playing this year."

Of course, Manning starting this season remains the optimal situation, because that means the veteran signal-caller is playing well. The odds of that actually happening aren't great. Daniel Jones's eventual ascent to the top of the depth chart is inevitable.