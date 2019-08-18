Badminton World Championships 2019: Dates, Live Stream, Schedule and Preview

Shi Tang/Getty Images

Defending champion Kento Momota will be the player to beat when the men's event of the 2019 Badminton World Championships gets underway on Monday at St. Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland.

Momota has a strong case to defend his crown against an injury-thinned field missing some top stars. However, Momota can't afford to be overconfident since there are still some formidable player set to compete, including five-time winner Lin Dan.

The women's title could belong to PV Sindhu, who is determined to go one better after the final in the last two tournaments. Injuries have also impacted this event, with reigning champion Carolina Marin set to miss out after tearing her ACL.

Dates: Monday, August 19 to Sunday, August 25

Live Stream: BadmintonWorld.tv

Schedule

Round of 32: Monday, August 19, Tuesday, August 20 from 8 a.m. BST/3 a.m. ET

Round of 16: Wednesday, August 21 from 8 a.m. BST/3 a.m. ET

Quarter-finals: Thursday, August 22, Friday, August 23 from 10 a.m. BST/5 a.m. ET

Semi-finals: Saturday, August 24 from 10 a.m. BST/5 a.m. ET

Final: Sunday, August 25 from 11 a.m. BST/6 a.m. ET

Full draw available per the tournament's official website.

Momota will be expected to dominate given the high-profile absences from the main bracket. The most notable include Shi Yuqi, Son Wan Ho and Viktor Axelsen, per Sanjeev Palar of the Olympic Channel official website.

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/Getty Images

By contrast, Momota is not only fully fit, he's also entering the tournament in a winning mode. The 24-year-old recently retained the Japan Open title to cement his status as the top-ranked men's player on the planet.

Adding his latest title to prizes won in Singapore, England and Germany, and Momota has all the confidence and momentum he needs to keep hold of the world crown.

Dan has the pedigree to upset Momota, but a sixth world title may be just beyond the 35-year-old at this stage of his decorated career.

While the men's draw appear set to lead toward an predictable conclusion, the women's bracket is tougher to call. Marin's knee injury guarantees a new champion, with Sindhu having a strong chance.

TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/Getty Images

Last year's beaten finalist needs to overcome a mental block recurring at the business end of tournaments. Sindhu has only reached one final this year, where she lost to Akane Yamaguchi at the Indonesia Open, per Jaspreet Sahni of The Times of India.

The defeat was an uncomfortable reminder of losing Marin at the last year's World Championships and t to Nozomi Okuhara the year before. If Sindhu, ranked No. 5 in the world, can hold her nerve when it counts, she has the talent to finally lift the big prize.