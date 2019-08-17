Fantasy Football Takeaways from Early NFL Preseason Week 2

0 of 10

Harry Aaron/Getty Images

The NFL preseason is often a mirage. With coaches using vanilla schemes and many starters seeing little, if any, playing time, it's impossible to determine which teams will or won't be successful in the regular season.

This doesn't mean we can't ascertain valuable information from the exhibition slate. We are seeing players in game situations, and individual performances can be telling. This helps map out the NFL landscape to some degree, but it's especially useful when preparing for the fantasy football season.

By Week 2, we're starting to get a longer look at projected starters, often in new situations. Though things must be taken with a grain of salt, the second and third weeks of the preseason are useful for fantasy football managers.

Last year, new Kansas City Chiefs starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes went 8-of-12 for 138 yards with a touchdown and an interception in Week 2. He rushed twice for 16 yards. We couldn't have predicted he'd go for over 5,000 passing yards and 50 touchdowns in the regular slate. However, we could recognize that he was comfortable, efficient and in full command of the offense. It wasn't hard to see him as a potential mid-round steal.

With the first half of the preseason nearly in the books, here's what we've learned about the fantasy world in Week 2 so far.