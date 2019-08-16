Tiger Woods' Inconsistency Continues at 2019 BMW Championship 2nd Round

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Tiger Woods put forth a repeat performance Friday in the second round of the BMW Championship at Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, with a one-under 71.

Coupled with his one-under 71 on Thursday, Woods is now two-under for the tournament, placing him in a tie for 44th place when he entered the clubhouse.

Woods was nine strokes behind leader Hideki Matsuyama when his round ended, but he needs to finish 11th or better in order to qualify for the Tour Championship.

Much like the opening round, Woods struggled to maintain any type of consistency Friday and finished with five birdies and four bogeys.

After parring the first four holes during the second round, the reigning Masters champion alternated birdies and bogeys on Nos. 5, 6, 7 and 8. Both birdies came on par-fives, including one on the seventh thanks to a quality chip out of fairly heavy rough:

Woods made the turn at even-par for the round, but he began to make a move up the leaderboard with a birdie on the par-four 11th after leaving his approach shot just a couple of feet from the hole:

Tiger followed that up with consecutive birdies on Nos. 14 and 15, which put him in position to creep closer to his goal of a top-11 finish:

On the heels of three birdies in five holes, Woods' round began to unravel, however. Tiger was doomed by shots that landed in the bunker on both the 16th and 17th holes.

Tiger's approach shot on the par-four 16th ended up in the bunker and led to a bogey, while his tee shot on the par-three 17th was bunker bound as well and also resulted in a bogey.

With that, Woods dropped down to one-under for the round and needed a birdie on the par-four 18th to improve on the round he delivered Thursday, but he had to settle for par.

Golf Channel's Tiger Tracker provided a breakdown of Woods' round, which was solid in terms of both fairways and greens hit in regulation:

While Tiger can take some positives away from his second-round showing, he has a ton of work in front of him if he is going to get near the top 11 and earn a berth in the Tour Championship.

If Woods' trend of trading birdies and bogeys continues over the weekend, it is highly unlikely he will make the field.