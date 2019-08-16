UFC's Dana White Says He's Known About Conor McGregor Punching Man Since April

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Dana White hasn't discussed Conor McGregor punching a man in the face in a bar in Dublin because he's known about the incident since April.

TMZ released footage Thursday of McGregor striking a man amid an argument allegedly about whiskey. White addressed the incident during an appearance on The Jim Rome Show (h/t Dana Becker of Wrestling Inc.): "That happened in April. I knew that happened, they just got the video. It's pretty bad. Not allegedly, it's pretty's clear."

White also went into detail about McGregor's history of controversy:

"What's it going to cost Conor before he decides, 'All right, this isn't worth it, enough is enough, I need to stop doing this?' The incident in New York cost him millions. He had to pay the guy with the phone. The list just goes on and on. I just don't know when he wakes up and says, 'I've got to stop doing this.'"

White said the altercation in Dublin wasn't mentioned when he recently spoke with McGregor.

However, White added that McGregor is still hoping for a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov, whom the Irishman lost to via fourth-round submission at UFC 229 in October in a one-sided match. White dubbed a rematch "absolutely possible" in July.

There is bad blood between the pair stemming from two high-profile incidents. In April 2018, McGregor attacked a bus carrying Nurmagomedov and members of his team, smashing a window in the process and causing injuries to other UFC fighters on the bus. According to the BBC, he was charged with assault resulting in injury and criminal mischief, among other things.

Following their fight, an ugly brawl took place both inside and outside the Octagon between members of McGregor, Nurmagomedov and their respective teams.

Something of a war of words has brewed since, and the Russian called for McGregor to be incarcerated when he spoke to TMZ Sports on Friday: "These people, they have to go to jail. I told you, this guy have no class, no respect."

McGregor and Khabib is the ultimate grudge match and one sure to generate huge interest in UFC. However, White has said it could be after September before any announcements are made regarding McGregor's future, per Farah Hannoun and John Morgan of MMA Junkie.