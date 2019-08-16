Khabib Says Conor McGregor Should Be in Jail After Punching Man on Video

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistAugust 16, 2019

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 20: Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov faces-off with Conor McGregor during the UFC 229 Press Conference at Radio City Music Hall on September 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)
Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Khabib Nurmagomedov has said he believes Conor McGregor should be behind bars after footage emerged of him striking a man in a Dublin bar.

Nurmagomedov, who beat McGregor via submission when the two men met at UFC 229 in October, gave his thoughts to TMZ on the video released on Thursday:

"These people, they have to go to jail. I told you, this guy have no class. No respect. 

"This is very bad for sport. Some things he doing good for sport, but right now he without his mind. He lose his mind. It's crazy. 

"Government have to smash him. This is my opinion. 'Cause I'm really, really mad about this video. I don't understand how you can punch old man."

TMZ shared the video of McGregor punching a man sat at the bar on its YouTube channel:

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

