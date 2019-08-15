Watch Ravens' Lamar Jackson's Video Game-esque TD Run Get Called Back vs Packers

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - AUGUST 15: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens runs with the ball in the first half of a preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at M&T Bank Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)
Former NFL star Michael Vick once said that Lamar Jackson was "five times better" than he ever was in college. 

Well on Thursday night against the Green Bay Packers, Jackson had the opportunity to channel his inner Madden 2004 Vick.

Jackson added an early submission to his 2019 highlight reel with a dazzling 18-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter. After pulling the ball down and running with it, the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner shook off one Packers defender and then hurdled over another on his way into the end zone:

It doesn't matter if it's the preseason or regular season—it doesn't get much better than that.

