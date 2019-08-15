Philip Rivers 'Pulling for' Melvin Gordon in Chargers RB's Contract Holdout

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

As Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon continues his holdout, his starting quarterback is on his side.

"I know Melvin knows I'm pulling for him," Philip Rivers said Thursday, per Eric D. Williams of ESPN. "And in saying that, that means you want what's best for him. You want him to feel great. You want him to be at peace with how it all ends, and hopefully it's right here."

Gordon is set to make $5.6 million in 2019, per Spotrac, but he is seeking a new deal that will keep him under contract past this season.

Gordon and the Chargers are reportedly discussing a new deal but were still more than $2 million apart in annual salary, according to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports. Josina Anderson of ESPN reported the 26-year-old's agent requested a trade earlier this month.

However, Rivers is clearly hoping the team is able to work something out to get Gordon on the field.

This clarifies his recent position, when he seemed to dismiss the running back's contributions and praised others on the team like Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson.

"It certainly is a deep position for us, and those guys all love to play and work hard," Rivers said in July, per Matt Szabo of the Los Angeles Times. "We love Melvin, but we're going to go with what we've got. It's a pretty dang good group."

Despite missing four games due to an MCL injury last season, the Wisconsin product totaled 885 yards and 10 touchdowns in 12 games, earning his second Pro Bowl selection in three years. While the team's depth is impressive, getting a talented player like Gordon on the field could be vital in helping the Chargers go deeper into the playoffs in 2019.