AEW Star Jon Moxley's NJPW Contract Reportedly Ends After Wrestle Kingdom 14

IWGP United States champion Jon Moxley is reportedly under contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling for over four more months.

According to SI.com's Justin Barrasso, Moxley's deal with NJPW will expire after Wrestle Kingdom 14 on Jan. 4.

Moxley is also under contract with All Elite Wrestling, and he has some big dates coming up with AEW. In addition to facing Kenny Omega at AEW All Out on Aug. 31, Moxley is scheduled to appear on the debut episode of AEW on TNT on Oct. 2.

Although AEW is Moxley's "home base" promotion, he has been a key figure in New Japan since making his debut for the company in June. Moxley beat Juice Robinson for the IWGP United States title in his first match and later entered the G1 Climax tournament.

Moxley was the favorite in Block B for much of the tournament, but he dropped four matches in a row and ended up finishing behind Jay White. Moxley's final loss came against Robinson, which suggests a U.S. title rematch could be in the cards.

Whether that happens before or at Wrestle Kingdom is unclear, but it is difficult to envision Moxley working regularly for New Japan once AEW's weekly television show begins in October.

If the ultimate goal is for Moxley to drop the title back to Robinson, it can be argued that doing so prior to Wrestle Kingdom is a smart move since it would allow Mox to leave NJPW on a high note with a dream match against a new opponent at the Tokyo Dome show.

Moxley has already had big-time matches against the likes of Tetsuya Naito, Tomohiro Ishii and White, but there are many others in the company who fans would undoubtedly love to see him face.

Assuming Kazuchika Okada and Kota Ibushi are off the table since they are currently scheduled to battle for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, potential dream opponents for Moxley's possible New Japan swansong include Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kenta and Minoru Suzuki.

It can be argued that NJPW hasn't gotten the most out of Moxley and has halted the momentum he had coming off his WWE run to some degree, but squeezing a marquee match out of him at Wrestle Kingdom would go a long way toward changing that perception.

