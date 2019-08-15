Conor McGregor Shown Punching Man over Alleged Whiskey Dispute on Video

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Footage has emerged of UFC star Conor McGregor punching a man in an Irish bar, reportedly after a dispute over whiskey.

TMZ posted the CCTV footage of the incident at the The Marble Arch Pub in Dublin on April 6 on their YouTube channel:

"Conor walked in and lined up cups for bar patrons, looking to buy a round of his Proper Twelve [Whiskey] for everyone," TMZ reported. "The problems started when the guy opted out. Conor placed a cup in front of him not once, but twice, and he still refused."

The footage then shows McGregor sharing a shot with a number of customers in the bar before he throws a left hand at the man.

According to TMZ, authorities have seen the footage and an incident report was filed following the altercation in the bar. It's added it's "unclear" whether or not McGregor was charged for his part in the altercation.

A month before the scuffle in the Irish capital took place, McGregor was charged with criminal mischief and robbery after he knocked a phone out of a fan's hand in Miami and smashed it. Eventually, he settled with the victim and the charges were dropped.

The 31-year-old is one of the biggest combat sports stars in the world, having earned a reputation as one of the most entertaining fighters on the planet during his time in the UFC.

McGregor, a former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, has not been in action in the Octagon since UFC 229 in October, when he was forced into a fourth-round submission by Khabib Nurmagomedov.