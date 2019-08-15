Little League World Series 2019: Thursday Schedule, TV Info, Bracket Predictions

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The 2019 Little League World Series (LLWS) is finally here.

After months of regional tournaments that saw teams battling to make it to the biggest stage in youth baseball, the first day of the competition is upon us.

Eight teams will play in four games on the opening day of the LLWS at the Howard J. Lamade Stadium in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The tournament features a double-elimination format, which means Thursday's losers are guaranteed at least one more game in the losers' bracket.

Here's a look at Thursday's schedule and the predicted winners of those matchups:

Thursday's Schedule

Caribbean vs. Australia, 1 p.m. ET on ESPN

New England vs. Southeast, 3 p.m. ET on ESPN

Asia-Pacific vs. Latin America, 5 p.m. ET on ESPN

Midwest vs. Great Lakes, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Thursday Predictions (winners in bold)

Willemstad, Curacao vs. Sydney, New South Wales

Barrington, Rhode Island vs. South Riding, Virginia

South Chungcheong, South Korea vs. Maracaibo, Venezuela

Coon Rapids, Minnesota vs. Bowling Green, Kentucky

The international bracket boasts two powerhouse teams in Thursday's games.

Pabao Little League out of Willemstad, Curacao, will play in the first game against Cronulla Little League and will make its ninth World Series appearance. The team is led by Jurdrick Profar, whose older brother Jurickson Profar—now with the Oakland Athletics—won the 2004 LLWS with his team.

In the second international game, Chung Nam (B) Little League will look to continue its dominant play against Cacique Mara Little League.

Chung Nam won every game in the regional tournament, going 7-0 and outscoring opponents 78-8. They'll look to go one better than last year's South Korea team, who made it all the way to the championship game and lost to Hawaii.

On the other side, the American games should be much closer.

The two games that feature United States teams will showcase Barrington Little League, Loudoun South Little League, Coon Rapids Andover Little League and Bowling Green Eastern Little League.

Loudoun South dominated in the Regional Final, beating Georgia 12-2. Virginia will be a tough team to beat with batters such as Colton Hicks and Justin Lee, who combined for five hits, five RBI and three runs against Georgia.

Bowling Green has seen consistent success in youth baseball, with a team from the town making the LLWS in three of the past years. This year's entrants scored 15 runs in two different games in the regional tournament.

While it's easy to make predictions, anything goes in the LLWS. These teams are going to fight with everything they have to advance in the tournament, which will surely make for some good baseball.

And all the fun starts Thursday afternoon.

For more information about the tournament, check out the LLWS website.