Bengals' A.J. Green Reportedly out at Least 3 More Games with Ankle Injury

Cincinnati Bengals wideout A.J. Green will reportedly miss at least the next three games as he continues to rehab from an ankle injury.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Green is expected to sit out the next two weeks.

Green, 31, went down in July during camp and missed the entire preseason and first three games of the 2019 regular season.



"I'd be disappointed, too," coach Zac Taylor told reporters in July. "He's coming back from an injury, then this happens. Obviously, he's down. We say, 'you're A.J. Green. You'll bounce back from this. You'll have the season you're expecting to have.' I'm proud of the way he's handled the adversity. I look forward to having him back—whenever that time comes."

Now into his ninth NFL season, Green has missed significant time in two of the last three seasons due to injury. He was limited to a career-low 46 receptions and 694 yards last season after missing seven games.

Tyler Dragon of The Enquirer reported Green is "inching closer to a return" and was seen running on the practice field this week. It's unclear if he had a setback or is simply taking his time to get back to 100 percent.



Tyler Boyd will be the Bengals' top wide receiver with Green out of the lineup. John Ross should continue his early-season breakout as well.