Tiger Woods to 'Give It a Go' at BMW Championship Despite Oblique Injury

Peter Morrison/Associated Press

Tiger Woods is planning to compete at the BMW Championship this week despite withdrawing from the Northern Trust with an oblique injury.

"I feel good," Woods said Tuesday, per Bob Harig of ESPN. "Feel a lot better than I felt last week. Felt good this morning, so I thought I'd give it a go."

The upcoming tournament at Medinah Country Club begins Thursday and is the second of three events in the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Woods began last week as the No. 28 player in the FedEx Cup rankings but was forced to withdraw from the Jersey City tournament after shooting a 75 in his first round.

"I went for treatment early Friday morning, but unfortunately I'm still unable to compete," Woods said in a statement after noting he was suffering pain and stiffness in his oblique, per Bob Hille of Sporting News.

He ended up No. 38 in the rankings, which was well within the top-70 range needed to advance to the second stage. However, he will need to have a strong finish this week if he wants to get one of the 30 spots for the Tour Championship.

The 43-year-old will first need to show he can stay healthy for four full rounds at the BMW Championship.

Injuries have been a problem for Woods throughout the past few years, but he appeared healthy at the start of 2019 when he won the Masters. Unfortunately, he hasn't been quite as strong as of late and has only started two tournaments since the U.S. Open in mid-June.

In that span, he missed the cut at the British Open and then withdrew after one round at the Northern Trust.

His confidence is encouraging, but he will need to prove himself on the course.