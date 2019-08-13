Sugar Ray Leonard Says Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao II 'Should Be Done'

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard has said a rematch between undefeated Floyd Mayweather Jr. and eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao "should be done."

Mayweather, 42 and retired, convincingly beat Pacquiao via unanimous decision when they met at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas in May 2015. However, the latter has stirred talk of a second clash after winning three fights in a row.

Pacquiao, 40, has defeated Lucas Matthysse, Adrien Broner and Keith Thurman in the past 13 months, and Leonard told TMZ Sports he thought Pac-Man and Mayweather would still put on a showcase:

The 63-year-old said: "It'd be a great fight. Put it this way, it should be done."

Former five-weight world champion Leonard (36-3-1) had the last of his 40 professional fights in March 1997, when he came out of retirement and lost to Hector Camacho via TKO shortly before he turned 41.

Negotiations to sanction the first bout between Mayweather and Pacquiao were notoriously arduous. The pair were 38 and 36, respectively, by the time their fight finally materialised.

Pacquiao's recent performances against top-level opponents have encouraged talk that he could fare better against "Money" this time around, even though the American has been retired for almost two years.

The Filipino legend handed Thurman his first professional defeat via split decision in July.

And Mayweather is frustrated at seeing the spotlight fall on his former rival, according to Sean Gibbons, president of Manny Pacquiao Promotions. Per Martin Domin of the Mirror, he recently said:

"The senator's [Pacquiao] legacy is rolling and rolling, and that's driving Floyd is a little bonkers and mad ever since they fought in 2015. At 40 years old, he is creating history. He's doing things that are unprecedented at the welterweight division. Nobody has done what he's done recently—beating a 30-year-old Keith Thurman.

"The senator doesn't base his life around Mayweather, but Floyd Mayweather seems to base his life around the senator now.

"Everywhere the senator goes, he has to somehow tag or when I was in the ring for the fight with Keith Thurman, I looked over and I saw Floyd Mayweather and I was like what's Floyd Mayweather doing here?"

Despite the increased fervour for a rematch of late, Gibbons recently gave slim odds when assessing the likelihood at present, per Inquirer Sports:

Thurman hasn't rallied behind a potential rematch but recently suggested to TMZ he thought "forever smart" Mayweather would edge a second fight:

Mayweather most recently defeated Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in an exhibition bout in Saitama, Japan, on New Year's Eve last year.