Report: Tate Martell Didn't Practice as Miami Named Jarren Williams Starting QB

Tate Martell didn't practice with the Miami Hurricanes on Monday, according to Andrew Ivins of 247Sports.

A representative of the school confirmed to Ivins that Martell wasn't at practice and remains a member of the team.

Many were surprised Monday when the Hurricanes announced redshirt freshman Jarren Williams won the starting quarterback job:

Martell transferred to Miami from Ohio State after the Buckeyes added Justin Fields. He explained to ESPN's Andrea Adelson in May how Fields' arrival sealed his fate with the Buckeyes:

"After being there for two years and not playing, I couldn't risk it anymore. There's a point where you love your teammates, you love everything about the school and the people there, but you have to start thinking about yourself and not doing it because these are my teammates. They all understood, and they weren't upset at all."

Once the NCAA granted Martell immediate eligibility, the general assumption was he'd take over as the starting quarterback. Malik Rosier graduated, while N'Kosi Perry struggled as a redshirt freshman (1,091 yards, 13 touchdowns six interceptions in 11 games).

Now, the Las Vegas native is potentially facing an identical situation to the one he left in Columbus.

Martell was the No. 56 player and No. 2 dual-threat quarterback in the 2017 recruiting class, per 247Sports' composite rankings. While backing up Dwayne Haskins in 2018, he threw for 269 yards and a touchdown while running for 128 yards and two scores.

Although Martell has an experience edge, Williams is basically his equal in terms of recruiting profile. He ranked 77th overall and fifth among pro-style quarterbacks in 2018.



Martell is in a tough spot because he already used his redshirt at Ohio State. Transferring a third time would almost certainly mean losing a year of eligibility. The alternative is staying at Miami, getting his degree and then leaving as a graduate transfer.

For the time being, it would appear Martell is committed to the Hurricanes. The longer he remains Williams' backup, though, the more the speculation about is future is likely to grow.