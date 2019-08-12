Fortnite World Cup Winner Kyle 'Bugha' Giersdorf 'Swatted' While Livestreaming

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 28: Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf celebrates after winning the Fortnite World Cup solo final at Arthur Ashe Stadium on July 28, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Fortnite World Cup champion Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf was "swatted" during a livestream session Saturday on Twitch, according to ESPN.

"Cpl. Albert Werner of the Upper Pottsgrove Township Police told ESPN that the department received a call from a person acting as Giersdorf," the report stated. "The caller told police he had killed his father, shooting him multiple times, and tied up his mother in the garage."

Police arrived at the scene and surrounded Giersdorf's home in Pennsylvania before making a call to the house. Giersdorf's father answered and walked outside to resolve the situation.

Upon returning to his stream, Giersdorf told his viewers one of the officers recognized him, which also helped bring a peaceful resolution.

Werner said they believed the call was made from "an overseas area, somewhere out of the country," per USA Today's Mike Snider. 

In March, a judge sentenced Tyler Raj Barriss to 20 years in federal prison after he falsely reported a possible shooting and hostage situation at a home in Wichita, Kansas. The "swatting" resulted in one death. 

