Re-Drafting Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball and the 2017 NBA Draft 2 Years Later

21. Oklahoma City Thunder: Frank Jackson

Jackson isn't as proven as some other names left on the board, but his upside is more enticing. He scored 30 points during his only summer-league action in July, and between his athleticism and confident shot-making, Jackson could become a potent bench scorer.

22. Brooklyn Nets (via Wizards): Damyean Dotson

Dotson has quietly been building a case for himself in New York, giving the Knicks a shot-maker who competes defensively. He settles for tough jumpers too often, but that's also a result of having to step outside his wheelhouse on a young team lacking stars and veterans. Dotson would be an interesting addition to a more proven roster looking for a three-and-D role player.

23. Toronto Raptors (via Clippers): Justin Jackson

Jackson looked more comfortable last season in Dallas, where he shot 48.4 percent overall and 37.2 percent from three. He might not offer much shot-creativity or playmaking, but Jackson will continue to carve out an NBA role if he can shoot at a high enough level off spot-ups and screens.

24. Denver Nuggets (via Jazz): Frank Ntilikina

Ntilikina's predraft concerns have come to life in New York, where his lack of burst has caused him to struggle creating separation and finishing at the rim. He still possesses promising defensive ability and passing skills suited for a backup or supporting role. He'll need his spot-up and pull-up jumper to become more reliable threats, however.

25. Philadelphia 76ers (via Magic): DJ Wilson

Wilson occasionally proved to be useful last season with his three-point shooting and defensive versatility. He's limited offensively once inside the arc, but he could carve out a regular role by becoming a reliable spot-up shooter, assuming he continues to look capable guarding in space and switching.

26. Portland Trail Blazers (via Cavs): Jordan Bell

Even after a disappointing second season, Bell still goes in the first round because of his energizer potential. His decision-making and effort can be frustrating at times, and he may never be a starting-caliber player due to his offensive limitations. However, the right team could see value in his ability to use athleticism for making off-ball plays as a finisher and shot-blocker.

27. Los Angeles Lakers (via Nets): Malik Monk

A 2019-20 season without improvement would push Monk into the second round of a re-draft held next summer. Despite his limited playmaking and defensive abilities, Monk's athleticism and shot-making still hold value in the right specialist role.

28. Utah Jazz (via Lakers): Josh Jackson

The Suns gave up on Jackson after two seasons of inefficiency and off-the-floor issues. He's too talented to slip into the second round of a re-draft, and we have seen some encouraging flashes of shot-creation and perimeter shot-making. His decision-making and maturity continue to be major concerns, however.

29. San Antonio Spurs: Luke Kornet

Kornet has turned into a legitimate NBA player, finishing last year ranked 80th in ESPN's real plus-minus. He averaged 3.2 threes and 1.9 blocks per 36 minutes for the New York Knicks. Even with no athletic ability or shot-creativity, he's become valuable for his floor-stretching three-ball and reaction in rim protection.

30. Los Angeles Lakers (via Jazz): Harry Giles

Giles appeared in 58 games last year after missing his entire rookie season. Enough promising offensive sequences earn him a spot in the first round of the re-draft. He'll look to build on the flashes of post moves and mid-range touch, although staying healthy and finding easy baskets and rebounds should be the priority.