UFC's Mike Perry Reportedly out 6 Months After Surgery for Gruesome Nose Injury

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistAugust 12, 2019

MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - AUGUST 10: (L-R) Vicente Luque and Mike Perry talk after their welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Antel Arena on August 10, 2019 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider /Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC)
Alexandre Schneider /Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC fighter Mike Perry is reportedly set for six months out of action after undergoing surgery on a broken nose.

Perry lost to Vicente Luque via a split decision at UFC on ESPN+ 14 in Uruguay on Saturday and suffered a gruesome nose break during the fight. According to Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie, Perry was taken for medical treatment immediately after the contest.

"It was straight from the cage to the hospital for Perry, who had a roughly hourlong procedure to clean up all the damage to his nose, a member of his team told MMA Junkie," it was reported. Bohn added that Perry is scheduled to miss almost half a year of action as a result of the injury.

BBC Sport's Dan Walker posted a snap of Perry's nose after his loss to Luque:

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Real Winners and Losers from FN156

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Real Winners and Losers from FN156

    Nathan McCarter
    via Bleacher Report

    MMA Stars React to Shevchenko's Victory

    MMA logo
    MMA

    MMA Stars React to Shevchenko's Victory

    MMA Fighting
    via MMA Fighting

    Shevchenko Responds to Criticism After Win

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Shevchenko Responds to Criticism After Win

    MMA Fighting
    via MMA Fighting

    Perry Has Successful Surgery on Broken Nose

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Perry Has Successful Surgery on Broken Nose

    MMA Fighting
    via MMA Fighting