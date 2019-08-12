UFC's Mike Perry Reportedly out 6 Months After Surgery for Gruesome Nose Injury

Alexandre Schneider /Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC fighter Mike Perry is reportedly set for six months out of action after undergoing surgery on a broken nose.

Perry lost to Vicente Luque via a split decision at UFC on ESPN+ 14 in Uruguay on Saturday and suffered a gruesome nose break during the fight. According to Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie, Perry was taken for medical treatment immediately after the contest.

"It was straight from the cage to the hospital for Perry, who had a roughly hourlong procedure to clean up all the damage to his nose, a member of his team told MMA Junkie," it was reported. Bohn added that Perry is scheduled to miss almost half a year of action as a result of the injury.

BBC Sport's Dan Walker posted a snap of Perry's nose after his loss to Luque:

