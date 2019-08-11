Video: Simone Biles Makes History by Landing Triple-Double in Floor Competition

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Simone Biles continues to raise the bar in competitive gymnastics.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist made history Sunday when she landed a triple-double during her floor routine at the United States championships:

No one else has landed a triple-twisting double somersault in competition.

This came after Biles became the first person to land a double-double as part of a dismount on the balance beam.

The performance helped her take home first place in the All-Around competition, her sixth AA title in the U.S. championship. She had the best score on floor, beam and vault while ranking third on the uneven bars.

Clara Schroth-Lomady is the only other American to win six national AA titles, which she accomplished in the 1940s and 1950s.

With the way Biles continues to innovate, however, she could win many more championships in the years to come.