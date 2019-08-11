Report: Alabama LB Joshua McMillon Suffers Knee Injury; Likely out for Season

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 12, 2019

TUSCALOOSA, AL - APRIL 13: Joshua McMillon #40 of the Alabama Crimson Tide in action during the team's A-Day Spring Game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on April 13, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Alabama linebacker Joshua McMillon is likely out for the season after suffering a knee injury during a scrimmage Saturday, according to Matt Zenitz of AL.com. 

There is reportedly a small chance he could return to the field by the end of the year.

McMillon was expected to be a starter on the Crimson Tide defense in 2019 after lining up as the first-team "Will" linebacker during spring and summer practices.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

