Report: Alabama LB Joshua McMillon Suffers Knee Injury; Likely out for Season

Alabama linebacker Joshua McMillon is likely out for the season after suffering a knee injury during a scrimmage Saturday, according to Matt Zenitz of AL.com.

There is reportedly a small chance he could return to the field by the end of the year.

McMillon was expected to be a starter on the Crimson Tide defense in 2019 after lining up as the first-team "Will" linebacker during spring and summer practices.

