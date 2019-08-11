Northwestern Commit Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen Ineligible for Taking Too Many Classes

Photo Credit: Allen Trieu, 247Sports

A Northwestern football commit has reportedly been ruled ineligible by the Michigan High School Athletic Association for taking too many class credits.

According to Matt Schoch of the Detroit News, Walled Lake Western high school wide receiver Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen may miss the upcoming season because of a credit issue. Head coach Alex Grignon said the school is appealing on the receiver's behalf and explained Yaseen's classification level was changed after he was home-schooled prior to arriving at Walled Lake Western as a freshman in 2016.

"So when he came in as a freshman, they counted him as a sophomore, and then they changed it but never said anything," Grignon said of Yaseen taking too many credits above grade level. "Well they treated it as him getting held back and not fixing his grade, so his high school clock started the year before high school."

Walled Lake Western is in the middle of a second appeals process after the first one was turned down, but Grignon at least had encouraging news from Yaseen's future college.

"I talked to Northwestern [Thursday], they said, 'Hey, we've got his back, 100 percent. It's fine with us, it's just unfortunate he doesn't get to play this fall, doesn't get to experience his senior year,'" Grignon said, per Schoch.

Yaseen committed to the Wildcats in December:

According to 247Sports' composite rankings, the 6'1", 180-pound receiver is a 3-star prospect and the No. 401 player nationally, the No. 69 wide receiver nationally and the No. 11 player in Michigan from the 2020 recruiting class.

He is a key part of a Northwestern class that is ranked 25th in the country by 247Sports and will be tasked with competing against Big Ten programs such as Ohio State, Michigan, Wisconsin, Penn State and Michigan State in the coming years.