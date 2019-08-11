Images: LPGA Star Michelle Wie, NBA Legend Jerry West's Son Jonnie Get Married

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

LPGA star Michelle Wie is taking advantage of her time off, getting married to Jonnie West on Saturday in Beverly Hills, California.

The pair got engaged in March, which Wie posted about on Instagram.

West, the son of NBA Hall of Famer Jerry West, is currently an executive with the Golden State Warriors and brought big names like Stephen Curry to the wedding, per Randall Mell of Golf Channel. LPGA pros Danielle Kang, Jessica Korda and others were also there to support Wie.

"Mr. & Mrs. West ♥️ congratulations to the beautiful couple and what a fairytale of a wedding.." Kang wrote in an Instagram caption. "Wishing @themichellewie & @jonniewest4 a lifetime of love and happiness ♥️ #WieGoesWest"

Wie has ruled out playing the rest of the year while recovering from a wrist injury that has held her to just five events in 2019.

Fortunately, her life off the course appears to be going much better.