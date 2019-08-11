Kaare Vedvik Traded to Vikings from Ravens for Undisclosed NFL Draft Pick

Gail Burton/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens announced Sunday they traded punter Kaare Vedvik to the Minnesota Vikings.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Minnesota will send a 2020 fifth-round pick to Baltimore in return. Schefter also noted Vedvik could be used as both a kicker and a punter in his new location.

The Norwegian averaged 55 yards on two punts during Thursday's preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, also going 4-of-4 on field-goal attempts including a 55-yard make.

While the Ravens signed Vedvik as an undrafted free agent out of Marshall in 2018, they had little need for him with one of the top special teams units in the NFL.

Punter Sam Koch has appeared in every game since being drafted in 2006 and has been one of the more reliable players in the league at his position. Kicker Justin Tucker is even better as a three-time first-team All-Pro who holds the NFL record with a 90.1 percent success rate on field-goal attempts.

Vedvik likely didn't have a path to the 53-man roster in Baltimore but will now get a chance after spending all last season on the non-football injury list.

He was also in high demand with at least four teams calling about the 26-year-old, per Schefter. This likely led to the relatively high price tag of a fifth-round pick.

Veteran Dan Bailey is currently the kicker for the Vikings, but the veteran has struggled over the past two years, making only 75 percent of field-goal attempts. He can also be released with no penalty to the salary cap, per Spotrac.

Matt Wile spent all last season as the team's punter but bounced around the league for the previous three years without getting much of a shot.

Vedvik could potentially replace both of them, although this is a rare feat at the NFL level:

After serving double duty in his final year at Marshall, Vedvik will try to buck the trend by doing the same with Minnesota.