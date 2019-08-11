Alabama's 5-Star RB Trey Sanders Will Undergo Surgery for Foot Injury

The Alabama Crimson Tide were dealt a major blow after freshman running back Trey Sanders suffered a serious foot injury Thursday. He could miss the entire 2019 season.

"Trey Sanders did not scrimmage today because he had a foot injury that will require surgery," head coach Nick Saban said Saturday, per Alex Byington of the Montgomery Advertiser. "So he will be out indefinitely."

                 

