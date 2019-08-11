Alabama's 5-Star RB Trey Sanders Will Undergo Surgery for Foot Injury

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

The Alabama Crimson Tide were dealt a major blow after freshman running back Trey Sanders suffered a serious foot injury Thursday. He could miss the entire 2019 season.

"Trey Sanders did not scrimmage today because he had a foot injury that will require surgery," head coach Nick Saban said Saturday, per Alex Byington of the Montgomery Advertiser. "So he will be out indefinitely."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

