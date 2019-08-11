Ex-Laker Lamar Odom Wishes BIG3, Ice Cube Well After Release

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 11, 2019

DETROIT, MI - JUNE 22: Lamar Odom #45 of Enemies looks on during week one of the BIG3 three on three basketball league at Little Caesars Arena on June 22, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Big3/Getty Images)
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Former NBA player Lamar Odom was deactivated from the BIG3 for the remainder of the season in July, though the former member of the Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks said it's all water under the bridge.

"It's over," he told TMZ Sports. "I wish them well, all the success and blessings to Ice Cube and anybody that has anything to do with the BIG3... and I hope [my former team] the Enemies win."

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Pistons to Sign Michael Beasley

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Pistons to Sign Michael Beasley

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Suspends Michael Beasley

    Pistons forward will be suspended five games for violating anti-drug policy

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Suspends Michael Beasley

    Pistons forward will be suspended five games for violating anti-drug policy

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Legends You Forgot Played for That Team 😮

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Legends You Forgot Played for That Team 😮

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report

    USA Blue Beats USA White 97-78

    Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker combine for 31 pts

    NBA logo
    NBA

    USA Blue Beats USA White 97-78

    Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker combine for 31 pts

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report