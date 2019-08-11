Ex-Laker Lamar Odom Wishes BIG3, Ice Cube Well After Release

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Former NBA player Lamar Odom was deactivated from the BIG3 for the remainder of the season in July, though the former member of the Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks said it's all water under the bridge.

"It's over," he told TMZ Sports. "I wish them well, all the success and blessings to Ice Cube and anybody that has anything to do with the BIG3... and I hope [my former team] the Enemies win."

