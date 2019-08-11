Video: Brittney Griner, Diana Taurasi Among 6 Ejected in Mercury-Wings Fight

Michael Gonzales/Getty Images

Six players were ejected from Saturday night's WNBA matchup between the Phoenix Mercury and Dallas Wings after a brawl nearly broke out on the court in the fourth quarter.

The scuffle began after the Mercury's Brittney Griner and Kristine Anigwe tangled arms under the basket during a made shot. Griner took exception, throwing punches toward Anigwe before chasing her halfway down the court. She was eventually restrained.

Along with Griner and Anigwe, Phoenix's Diana Taurasi and Briann January and Dallas' Kayla Thornton and Kaela Davis were ejected. Taurasi and several of the players were ejected for running on to the court from the bench.

"Today I went on the court to make sure my teammate didn't get jumped," Taurasi said, per Jeff Metcalfe of the Arizona Republic. "[Griner] got punched in the face, and then someone ran on her back and threw punches at her face. I would do that 100 times out of 100 times."

Dallas won the game 80-77.