Video: Brittney Griner, Diana Taurasi Among 6 Ejected in Mercury-Wings Fight

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 11, 2019

PHOENIX, AZ- AUGUST 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury looks on during the game against the Dallas Wings on August 10, 2019 at the Talking Stick Resort Arena, in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images)
Michael Gonzales/Getty Images

Six players were ejected from Saturday night's WNBA matchup between the Phoenix Mercury and Dallas Wings after a brawl nearly broke out on the court in the fourth quarter. 

The scuffle began after the Mercury's Brittney Griner and Kristine Anigwe tangled arms under the basket during a made shot. Griner took exception, throwing punches toward Anigwe before chasing her halfway down the court. She was eventually restrained.

Along with Griner and Anigwe, Phoenix's Diana Taurasi and Briann January and Dallas' Kayla Thornton and Kaela Davis were ejected. Taurasi and several of the players were ejected for running on to the court from the bench.

"Today I went on the court to make sure my teammate didn't get jumped," Taurasi said, per Jeff Metcalfe of the Arizona Republic. "[Griner] got punched in the face, and then someone ran on her back and threw punches at her face. I would do that 100 times out of 100 times."

Dallas won the game 80-77.

