2019 Drew League: No Shnack's LaMelo Ball Drops 24; Josh Christopher Shines

Cassy Athena/Getty Images

The first round of the 2019 Drew League wrapped up Saturday, setting the stage for Sunday's quarterfinals.

Redemption and All In, the top seeds in their respective brackets, already sealed passage to the next round on Friday night.

Here's how the rest of the round shook out.

Saturday Results

(7) Panthers def. (2) Young Citi 64-62

(4) MHP def. (5) Baxter's Legacy 103-83

(3) Public Enemy def. (6) Tuff Crowd 93-76

(2) CitiTeam Blazers def. (7) Reapers Black Ops 91-73

(3) No Shnacks def. (6) Nationwide Blue Devils 92-82

(4) Problems def. (5) CABC So. Cal 88-76

LaMelo Ball powered No Shnacks to a 92-82 win over Nationwide Blue Devils, finishing with 24 points and eight assists.

He picked up four points the hard way when he drained a three-pointer in the second half and absorbed a foul.

Ball also flashed his defense in the first half, getting a steal and turning it into a breakaway dunk.

Joshua Christopher is the No. 9 recruit in the 2020 recruiting class, per 247Sports' composite rankings. The Bellflower, California, native put on a show in MHP's 103-83 victory over Baxter's Legacy.

Christopher had a double-double (40 points, 10 rebounds) and produced the night's most eye-popping moment, throwing down a right-handed slam.

Los Angeles Clippers center Montrezl Harrell returned to the court for Public Enemy in the opening round. Although Harrell didn't match his 46-point outburst from earlier in the event, he'll be satisfied with a 93-76 win nonetheless.

Franklin Session stuffed the stat sheet with 25 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Shareef O’Neal wound up on the losing side for Tuff Crowd but showed off his athleticism during warm-ups. He bounced the ball off the backboard and finished with a right-handed windmill.

O'Neal put together quite the highlight reel in this year's Drew League.

The Drew League will resume Sunday, with All In and MHP tipping off at 3 p.m. ET.