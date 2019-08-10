Little League World Series Regionals 2019: Updated Bracket Results and Scores

Tony Tribble/Associated Press

All roads lead to Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

With the Little League World Series less than a week away, teams from around the United States were playing to secure their berth in the annual event on Saturday. Below, we'll recap those results and key moments from another day of Little League baseball.

Oregon def. Idaho, 5-4

Oregon became the third team to clinch a spot in the Little League World Series on Saturday, beating Idaho 5-4.

Two runs in the top of the sixth, including Henry Mhoon stealing home, put Oregon in the driver's seat. Despite managing just five hits on the afternoon, Oregon pushed across five runs on the day, aided by Idaho's four errors. Oregon also showed patience at the plate, walking seven times.

That spoiled a solid showing from Lars Bazler (two hits, two runs).

Rhode Island def. New Hampshire, 6-4

Welcome to Williamsport, Rhode Island.

The team from Barrington knocked off New Hampshire on Saturday 6-4 behind Owen Pfeffer's huge day at the plate (four hits, three RBI) and on the mound, where he pitched a complete game, giving up four runs on nine hits.

Rhode Island went into the top of the fourth trailing 2-1, but a four-run inning put them ahead for good, led by Pfeffer's two-run single.

That spoiled solid games from Adam Lafond (two runs) and Dillon Gaudet (three hits, one run).

Minnesota def. Iowa, 8-6

Minnesota's late-game heroics propelled them to Williamsport.

Buoyed by a three-run fifth inning and four-run sixth, Minnesota defeated Iowa 8-6, clinching a spot in the Little League World Series.

Drew Law and Jameson Kuznia had three RBI apiece for the Minnesota squad, and Kuznia added a homer, while Cayden Alphin and Jaxon Knutson scored two runs each. Minnesota used five different pitchers, including Carson Timm (one run on three hits in four innings), to secure the win.

A few nifty defensive plays helped the cause:

It spoiled another big game from Will Nuss, who had a homer, two RBI and two runs.

Iowa took a 5-1 lead into the top of the fifth, when Minnesota's bats awoke, booking their trip to Williamsport in the process.