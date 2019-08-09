4-Star RB Prospect Tank Bigsby Commits to Auburn over Georgia, LSU, More

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports.com

The Auburn football program landed 4-star running back Tank Bigsby on Friday, according to Keith Niebuhr of Auburn Undercover.

Bigsby is the No. 31 overall recruit and the No. 7 running back in 247Sports' composite rankings.

The 6'0", 210-pound back visited Auburn, LSU, Georgia and South Carolina before choosing head coach Gus Malzahn's Tigers.

Auburn's class of 2020 now ranks sixth in the nation, per 247Sports. Bigsby is the Tigers' 10th 4-star recruit.

"This is one of my favorite players in the country, one of the most complete running backs in America," 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong said, per Niebuhr. "[He] rushed for over 2,000 yards as a junior with most of that damage coming in the state playoffs. He's a hard runner, can make people miss between the tackles and he's a guy that can go the distance."

Bigsby rushed 238 times for 2,221 yards and 22 touchdowns on 238 carries for Callaway High School in Hogansville, Georgia, last season. The junior also caught 14 passes for 217 yards.

Per MaxPreps, Callaway went 11-3 and reached the 2018 Georgia state Class 2A Final Four before losing to eventual runner-up Rockmart 28-22.

Auburn is set at running back for a few years with redshirt sophomore JaTarvious Whitlow patrolling the backfield now and Bigsby set to arrive on campus next year.

Whitlow carried the ball 150 times for 787 yards and six touchdowns and caught 15 passes for 173 yards and two scores in 2018. It was an impressive debut season for the 6'0", 210-pound Whitlow, who had a career-high 208 scrimmage yards against Ole Miss in a 31-16 win.

Auburn also returns true sophomore Shaun Shivers, who rushed 70 times for 371 yards and three scores last year.

The backfield future looks bright for the Tigers. They open the season against the Oregon Ducks on Aug. 31 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Bigsby's first collegiate game can be as soon as Sept. 5, 2020, when Auburn hosts the Division I FCS Alcorn State Braves.