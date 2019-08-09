Preseason Week 1 Takeaways: Vikings Tease Explosive Offense Led by Kirk Cousins

1 of 6

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The Kirk Cousins-Kevin Stefanski partnership couldn't have asked for a better start.

Cousins posted career highs last season with a 70.1 percent completion rate and 30 touchdown passes, yet the Vikings ranked 20th in total offense.

Head coach Mike Zimmer demanded a different approach. Changes began during the 2018 regular season when Zimmer fired John DeFilippo and Stefanski took over as coordinator. He didn't have time to implement his approach, though. Instead, he cobbled together makeshift game plans during Minnesota's final three contests.

Friday's meeting with the Saints at the Superdome was the first real showing of Stefanski's offense, and Cousins looked stellar.

Stefanski, along with offensive adviser Gary Kubiak, implemented a more aggressive passing approach to complement a heavy zone-run/play-action attack. The 30-year-old signal-caller looked like an ideal fit in the system by completing all four of his passes for 65 yards and a touchdown. The drive included a 34-yard Adam Thielen reception.

The approach is a throwback to what Cousins does best. The scheme is built around the same principles from Mike Shanahan that his son Kyle implemented when the quarterback entered the league with the Washington Redskins in 2012.

Cousins may not be the type of player who can shoulder an entire offense, but he's in the right scheme to maximize his effectiveness.