BIG3 Basketball League: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Rosters for Aug. 10 Weekend

This is a crucial week in the BIG3 league. It's the penultimate weekend of the regular season, and for some teams, Saturday holds a must-win game.

Only half of the league is in action this weekend, as the other six teams will be on their bye week. But a lot can still happen to impact the playoff picture ahead of next week's regular-season finales.

Power (5-1), who won the BIG3 championship last season, will be looking to clinch a playoff berth with a win on Saturday. There are several other teams in the thick of the playoff picture who will need to win to avoid falling out of it.

Here's everything you need to know heading into this weekend's BIG3 action.

BIG3 Week 8 Schedule

Saturday, Aug. 10 (Games in Miami)

Ghost Ballers vs. Trilogy, 8 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

3 Headed Monsters vs. Enemies, 9 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

Power vs. Tri-State, 10 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

Games can be live-streamed on the CBS Sports app

Rosters

Full rosters for each of the 12 teams can be found here on the official league website.

Preview

Power can clinch a playoff spot if they beat Tri-State, who are 2-4 this season.

Despite playing without Cuttino Mobley and with Corey Maggette scoring a season-low 16 points, Power still won their third consecutive with a 50-41 victory over Enemies on Saturday.

It was an impressive display of depth for Power, who had five players scoring at least six points, including Quentin Richardson, who scored 12.

If Power win this weekend, they'll move into a first-place tie with Triplets, who are on their bye this week.

Another team in control of its own playoff destiny is Trilogy, who are 4-2 and play the 3-3 Ghost Ballers on Saturday. Trilogy have lost only two games, and if they win their last two contests of the regular season, they'll make the playoffs.

Last week, Trilogy trailed by 12 points at halftime against the winless Ball Hogs. However, they rallied back, with David Hawkins leading the way by scoring 19 points, while Samardo Samuels scored 17 in his BIG3 debut.

It will also be a big game for Ghost Ballers, who are one of four teams with three losses this season. That quartet of teams sits in fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh in the BIG3 standings, and all four still have a chance to earn the fourth and final playoff spot.

Enemies, who are 3-3, will also be looking to keep pace in the standings when they play the 3 Headed Monsters, who are 2-4. Last week, Enemies were without Gilbert Arenas for the second time this season, and both times they've lost.

However, Enemies should get back on track this weekend as Perry Jones looks to build off his strong 20-point showing against Power last week.

Triplets (6-1), Bivouac (4-3) and Killer 3's (4-3) are the three teams in playoff contention that are not playing this weekend.

The BIG3 regular season is shaping up to have an exciting finish, which will carry over into the following weekend when all of the games will take place on Aug. 17, marking the first time this season that all 12 teams will play on the same day.