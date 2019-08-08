Infamous Boston Marathon Cheater Rosie Ruiz Dies at Age 66

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 8, 2019

BOSTON - APRIL 21: Rosie Ruiz #W50 is supported by Boston police officers moments after crossing the finish line as the apparent women's race winner of the 84th Boston Marathon held on April 21, 1980 in Boston, Massachusetts. Ruiz was later stripped of her race title after it was determined she had not run the entire race. (Photo by David Madison/Getty Images)
David Madison/Getty Images

Rosie Ruiz, who went by Rosie M. Vivas, died of cancer on July 8, according to an obituary from the Dignity Memorial funeral home

Ruiz made national headlines in 1980 when she won the Boston Marathon but was found to have cheated and later had her title stripped.

According to Jenna West of SI.com, Ruiz appeared to have won the race but "many people quickly doubted her victory after noticing her nearly sweat-free shirt when she crossed the finish line." Others said they "didn't remember seeing her on the course during the race's first 25 miles."

                     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Related

    Dak, Not Zeke, Must Be Cowboys' No. 1 Priority

    Cowboys' different approach could still work, as long as they remember QB matters most

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Dak, Not Zeke, Must Be Cowboys' No. 1 Priority

    Cowboys' different approach could still work, as long as they remember QB matters most

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking the Best Big 3s Post-FA

    These are the NBA's new top trios ➡️

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Ranking the Best Big 3s Post-FA

    These are the NBA's new top trios ➡️

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Every Team's Biggest L of the Offseason

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Every Team's Biggest L of the Offseason

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    Biggest Fantasy Sleepers 😴

    Overlooked players at every position

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Biggest Fantasy Sleepers 😴

    Overlooked players at every position

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report