Infamous Boston Marathon Cheater Rosie Ruiz Dies at Age 66

Rosie Ruiz, who went by Rosie M. Vivas, died of cancer on July 8, according to an obituary from the Dignity Memorial funeral home.

Ruiz made national headlines in 1980 when she won the Boston Marathon but was found to have cheated and later had her title stripped.

According to Jenna West of SI.com, Ruiz appeared to have won the race but "many people quickly doubted her victory after noticing her nearly sweat-free shirt when she crossed the finish line." Others said they "didn't remember seeing her on the course during the race's first 25 miles."

