Tiger Woods Struggles, Shoots 4-over 1st Round at 2019 Northern Trust

Tiger Woods' struggles continued in the first round of the 2019 Northern Trust as he carded a four-over 75 on Thursday at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Woods ended an 11-year major drought with his victory at The Masters. This marks just his fifth start since that memorable triumph in mid-April, however, and he's missed two cuts over that span while dealing with lingering issues related to his troublesome back.

He recorded three birdies, five bogeys and a double bogey in the opening round of the 2019 FedEx Cup Playoffs. He'll need a significant bounce-back performance Friday just to make the cut.

