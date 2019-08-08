Tiger Woods Struggles, Shoots 4-over 1st Round at 2019 Northern Trust

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 8, 2019

JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 08: Tiger Woods of the United States hits off the 18th tee during the first round of The Northern Trust at Liberty National Golf Club on August 08, 2019 in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Tiger Woods' struggles continued in the first round of the 2019 Northern Trust as he carded a four-over 75 on Thursday at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey. 

Woods ended an 11-year major drought with his victory at The Masters. This marks just his fifth start since that memorable triumph in mid-April, however, and he's missed two cuts over that span while dealing with lingering issues related to his troublesome back.

He recorded three birdies, five bogeys and a double bogey in the opening round of the 2019 FedEx Cup Playoffs. He'll need a significant bounce-back performance Friday just to make the cut.

                 

