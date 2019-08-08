ESPN, ABC Elect to Not Air X Games Apex Legends Due to Recent Mass Shootings

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

ESPN and ABC have decided to pull the Aug. 11 television broadcast of the XGames Apex Legends EXP Invitational in response to recent mass shootings, according to esports insider Rod Breslau:

Apex Legends is a battle royale shooter game.

Per Breslau, a recap scheduled to air on ESPN2 will no longer be broadcast on the channel, although fans can view the event on ESPN3.

The invitational will reportedly re-air on another date, per Breslau, who noted that fans can watch it on ESPN's esports YouTube channel. The event occurred last week.

The decision comes after two mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, on Saturday and early Sunday morning took the lives of 31 people. According to Meghan Keneally of ABC News, as of Aug. 5, there have been 17 fatal mass shootings in the United States this year.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

