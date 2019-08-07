Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey: I'd DM Opponent's Girlfriends Before Games in College

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Many athletes believe messing with or talking about an opponent's family and significant others is over the line.

Jalen Ramsey doesn't fall into that category. Or at least he didn't in college.

During an appearance on the Bussin' With The Boys with Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan and former Titans linebacker Will Compton, the Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback revealed that when he played at Florida State, he used to try to get inside of an opposing wideout's head by sliding into their girlfriend's DMs the week before the game (around the 9:10 mark):

"Say I was playing a big receiver at whatever school, I would look up his Instagram, see his girlfriend ... I'd probably go slide in the DMs ... before the game, before the game. The week before the game, I would probably slide in the DMs. You know, we get to the game, he probably knows about it. ... Either he knows about it or he don't, but, uh, either way, I'm bringing it up during the game. Like, "Yeah, you know, I slid in, first-name basis, DMs. She hollerin'." ... People get hot about that."

Ramsey has made it clear that he loves to trash-talk and will go after just about anyone, as his August 2018 GQ interview showed. And now everyone has gotten a glimpse at just how far he is willing to go to try to get an edge on an opponent.

However, the two-time Pro Bowler added that he has since stopped using that tactic since joining the NFL.

"I'll say when I got to the league, though, I stopped that cuz now people got wives and stuff," Ramsey added. "Somebody get shot over talking about somebody's wives."