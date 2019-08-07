Tiger Woods on Back Injury Impacting Play at FedEx Playoffs: 'Best to Be Smart'

Peter Morrison/Associated Press

Tiger Woods has been in the job long enough to know when to push his body and when not to, and Wednesday's pro-am round at the FedEx Cup playoffs demanded the latter.

"It's best to be smart about it," Woods said, according to ESPN's Bob Harig, referring to his decision to only chip and putt due to stiffness and soreness during his warm-up session earlier in the morning. "This is kind of how it is. Some days I'm stiffer than others."

Injury has become a main component to the 43-year-old's game. Since 2008, Woods has undergone two knee surgeries and four back surgeries. He has also been inhibited by several Achilles and neck injuries.

