Fantasy Football 2019: Must-Haves Emerging This Preseason

0 of 10

Danny Karnik/Associated Press

The NFL preseason is now underway in earnest, which means fantasy football draft season is as well.

With draft day rapidly approaching, managers should be preparing for the most important date on the fantasy calendar. There are cheatsheets to compile. Lists of sleepers to target and busts to avoid.

And perhaps most importantly, the must-have middle- and late-round picks.

While the first few rounds of a fantasy draft are important, they're also much easier to predict. Early-round bust can tank a season, but getting a pick right in Rounds 1 or 2 isn't going to win the day.

But if you find a player who vastly overperforms his draft slot, those are the picks that win fantasy leagues.

The following players all have an average draft position outside the first five rounds, according to FantasyPros, and each one should return excellent value in 2019.