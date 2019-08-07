ESPN8 The Ocho: Top Highlights, Funny Reaction, Schedule for Wednesday's Events

ESPN8 The Ocho: Top Highlights, Funny Reaction, Schedule for Wednesday's EventsAugust 7, 2019
ESPN8: The Ocho, a popular event spurred by the 2004 movie DodgeBall: A True Underdog Story, returned to ESPN's airwaves Wednesday with a series of unique sporting events.
Here's a look at the complete schedule airing on ESPN2 (all times Eastern):
Midnight: DodgeBall: A True Underdog Story
2 a.m.: 2019 Spikeball College Championship
3 a.m.: Big Buck World Championship XI
3:30 a.m.: World Lumberjack Championship
4:30 a.m.: World Axe Throwing Championship
5:30 a.m.: 2019 Las Vegas Highland Games
6 a.m.: 51st National Stone Skipping Competition
7 a.m.: Best of Chess Boxing
8 a.m.: Professional Arm Wrestling Championship
8:30 a.m.: American E-Kart Championship: Anyone's Race
9 a.m.: E:60 on ESPN8
9:30 a.m.: Moxie Games 3: Jugglers Under Attack
11 a.m.: Dodge Juggle 3: Revenge of the Dodgeballs
ESPN Player @espnplayer
It's back and "it's time to separate the wheat from the chaff". 😤 🔥@espn The Ocho 📺ESPN Player https://t.co/hCs46AKCN1
Noon: 2019 U.S. Pizza Team Trials
1 p.m.: 46th Annual Cherry Pit Spitting Championship
1:30 p.m.: Putt-Putt Championship
2 p.m.: 2019 Golden Tee World Championship
2:30 p.m.: School Bus Figure 8
3 p.m: European TramDriver Championship
4 p.m.: 2018 Classic Tetris World Championship
4:30 p.m.: 2019 Jelle's Marble Runs
5 p.m.: Lawn Mower Racing
5:30 p.m.: 2019 Stupid Robot Fighting League
6 p.m.: IDEAL Electricians National Championship
7 p.m.: 2019 World Sign Spinning Championship
7:30 p.m.: Slippery Stairs
8 p.m.: 2019 WCO World Cornhole Championship
9 p.m.: America's Dodgeball Continental Cup: USA vs. Canada
10 p.m.: DodgeBall: A True Underdog Story
Some of the events push the boundaries of what can be considered a sport. While chess boxing and arm wrestling certainly have their merits, stone skipping and lawn mower racing are questionable, though not any less entertaining.
Peter Burns @PeterBurnsESPN
ESPN8 the Ocho is coming out of the gates with 🔥🔥this morning. Stone Skipping is intense https://t.co/BOXV8gwEMs
Headis, which is basically pingpong using your head instead of a paddle, exhibits far more athleticism than you may have expected.
ESPN @espn
"Turning his whole body into a torpedo with a nuclear war headis." That's one way to describe this play. #TheOcho https://t.co/H1CFnllNNz
Morning Consult conducted a poll ahead of ESPN8: The Ocho to get a feel for what people think qualifies for a sport. The most split vote among Wednesday's highlighted events was mini-golf, as 52 percent called it a sport and 46 percent said it's not:
Morning Consult @MorningConsult
"The Ocho" returns to @espn tomorrow, which got us thinking: What are people classifying as a sport these days? Well, we asked. New from @markjburns88 and @jpiacenza: https://t.co/XW3Mlk1xe1 https://t.co/BZPMJ03rKm
Perhaps checking out The Ocho will change some people's perception of putt-putt.
Competitive juggling only received a 36 percent positive vote, but that may change after watching dodge juggle—trying to maintain focus while someone whips a dodgeball at your face.
Chris Fischer NBC6 @FischerNBC6
This is awesome, Dodge Juggle on #TheOcho #ESPN8 Ouch town population you bro! https://t.co/RKde3y5Myk
This page will be updated with the best highlights throughout the day.
