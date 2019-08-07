FIFA 20: New Career Mode Details Revealed Featuring Dynamic Player Potential

YANN COATSALIOU/Getty Images

EA Sports has shared more details about the Career Mode game option in the upcoming FIFA 20 title.

In the new release, some tweaks to Career Mode have been revealed that will give players greater control over how they shape their respective clubs and the players who make up their squad.

It's confirmed on the game's website that the development of footballers within the game will now be determined by Dynamic Player Potential. "The better they play on the pitch, the higher their potential will grow," EA noted.

There will also be a news feed in the Career Mode browser that features highlights of in-game footage from matches played.

EA noted that when selecting a manager template, there will be more body types, skin tones, hairstyles and clothing options to choose from. Press conferences, and what is said in them, will also have more of an influence on the morale of players ahead of their respective matches.

The latest information will only heighten excitement ahead of the release of FIFA 20.

It's already been confirmed that former Real Madrid and France midfielder Zinedine Zidane will be the Ultimate Edition cover star, with Eden Hazard and Virgil van Dijk on the front of the standard edition and champions edition, respectively:

Career Mode sees the gamer take control of an already existing team, and they play matches in a standard season format against the computer. The player can make transfers, control finances and tailor pre-season matches in different ways.

Already it has been confirmed that one of the major new additions to FIFA 20 will be Volta Football, which is based on a similar premise to the popular FIFA Street game.

In the United Kingdom and the United States, the game will be available to buy on September 27.

Full details of the additions to Career Mode can be found on the EA Sports website.