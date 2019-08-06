Ryder Cup Golfer Thorbjorn Olesen Charged with Sexual Assault, More

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

Thorbjorn Olesen has been charged with sexual assault, common assault and being drunk on an aircraft after allegedly assaulting a sleeping woman and urinating in the aisle of the plane on a July 29 flight from Nashville to London, according to Bill Speros of GolfWeek.com.

He has also been suspended by the European Tour while the matter is investigated. The 29-year-old Olesen is next scheduled to be in court Aug. 21.

According to Jack de Menezes of The Independent, fellow golfer Ian Poulter initially calmed Olesen down after he was "involved in an argument with other passengers after becoming verbally abusive." Poulter then fell asleep, and Olesen reportedly "continued to be a disruption on the flight and got himself involved in the further incidents."

Police were awaiting the Danish golfer when the plane landed and arrested him, though he was later released.

The PGA Tour released the following statement on Thursday regarding Olesen's arrest, per Matt Bonesteel of the Washington Post:



"These are very serious and deeply troubling allegations. Even though he is not a member of the PGA Tour—and regardless of whether or not he is officially charged—a claim of this magnitude is something we take very seriously. We are in close contact with our counterparts at the European Tour, and we will not provide further comment until additional information is available from the authorities."

Olesen, who was a member of Europe's 2018 Ryder Cup team, doesn't play a full slate of PGA Tour events, though he is currently ranked 49th in the European Tour.