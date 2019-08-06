AEW on TNT Episodes 2 and 3 Locations Revealed on 'Being the Elite'

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

All Elite Wrestling executive vice presidents Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks announced on Tuesday's edition of Being The Elite that the second and third episodes of AEW on TNT will emanate from Boston and Philadelphia, respectively.

The Oct. 9 episode of AEW on TNT will air live from Boston, and one week later on Oct. 16, Philly will play host.

AEW has yet to announce what venues will hold the events.

The announcement came nearly two weeks after it was revealed that the debut episode of AEW on TNT will take place at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 2.

Just hours after tickets for the debut show went on sale Friday, AEW announced they were sold out:

AEW on TNT will air every Wednesday night from 8 p.m. ET until 10 p.m. ET, and it is set to occur at a different locale weekly.

The second and third episodes of AEW on TNT will attempt build upon the angles that are cultivated at the Aug. 31 All Out pay-per-view and on the debut episode of the weekly show.

All Out is set to be headlined by a pair of big matches: Chris Jericho will face Adam "Hangman" Page for the inaugural AEW World title, and Jon Moxley will clash with Omega in a grudge match.

On the Oct. 2 edition of All Out, Cody will face Sammy Guevara in the opening match, while Moxley is set to appear, and Omega will team with The Young Bucks to face Page and two mystery partners.

AEW has yet to announce any segments or matches for the second or third episodes of AEW on TNT, but if recent history is any indication, tickets to those shows are unlikely to last long on the market.