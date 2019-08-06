Keith Thurman Talks Split-Decision Loss to Manny Pacquiao, Requests Rematch

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistAugust 6, 2019

Keith Thurman, right, throws a punch against Manny Pacquiao in the eighth round during a welterweight title fight Saturday, July 20, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher/Associated Press

Keith Thurman has called on Manny Pacquiao to agree to a rematch after losing his undefeated record to the 40-year-old on July 20 by split decision.

Per TMZ Sports, he also said he believes the judges got the decision wrong and that the fight should have been a draw: "I'm ready for the rematch! ... I still think the fight was nothing more than a draw. I don't really think that he won the fight. ... Where's the contract, Pac?! Sign the contract! Rematch!"

                                                               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

